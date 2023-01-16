AEW superstar Jade Cargill is reigning supreme over the company’s women’s division, but one storyline seems to have been dropped out of nowhere.

The undefeated TBS champion recently spoke with Bootleg Kev about her angle with famous rapper/actor Bow Wow, which involved Cargill and The Baddies confronting the celebrity during his Millennium Tour and him returning the favor on an episode of AEW television. However, it seems like the angle has now been dropped as we have not heard from Bow Wow since, nor has AEW mentioned the storyline. This was confirmed by Cargill, who believes AEW decided to just move on.

I don’t know what happened with it. Something was supposed to happen, it didn’t happen, and we moved on from the situation.

While Cargill might not be facing Bow Wow anytime soon, her feud with Red Velvet seems to be heating up. Velvet was the very first win Cargill picked up back in 2021, but could potentially be the one who dethrones the undefeated champion.