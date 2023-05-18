AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will feature top stars in action like the Blackpool Combat Club, The Acclaimed, and an open challenge from the undefeated TBS Champion Jade Cargill. Check out the card below.

-Jade Cargill open challenge for the TBS Championship

-Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli) vs. Best Amigos & Bandido

-The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. The Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese, Josh Woods, Ariya Daivari)

-Bishop Kaun vs. Dustin Rhodes