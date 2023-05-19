Jade Cargill’s undefeated streak continues to grow.

The TBS Champ defeated two local competitors on this evening’s AEW Rampage, which improved her record to 59-0. Cargill was about to face a third competitor until Taya Valkyrie came out and destroyed her with the Road To Valhalla. She then stood over Cargill and challenged her to a rematch at Double or Nothing.

.@thetayavalkyrie didn't just answer the TBS Open Challenge, she made a STATEMENT and issued a HUGE challenge to TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill! Watch #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/zO5PQEP0UB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 19, 2023

Double or Nothing takes place on May 28th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. An updated lineup can be found below. (Full spoilers for Rampage can be found here.)

Pillars Four-Way for the AEW World Title

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. MJF (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) (c)

Special Guest Referee: Mark Briscoe.

21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW International Title

20 competitors TBA vs. Orange Cassidy (c)

Ladder Match for the AEW TNT Title

Christian Cage vs. Wardlow (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Taya Valkyrie vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Anarchy In The Arena Match

The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Adam Page)