AEW superstar and current TBS champion Jade Cargill recently appeared on The Breakfast Club on 105.1 FM to hype up her title defense against Nyla Rose at this Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view from New Jersey.

During the interview, the Baddies leader also touched on her online feud with actor/rapper Bow Wow, adding that she would happily crush Bow Wow in a matchup if AEW President Tony Khan was brave enough to book it. Highlights can be found below.

On her Twitter exchanges with Bow Wow, and how she feels about him offering a dinner date when a google search would show that she is taken:

I don’t know what he thought he was gonna do. I have an amazing man at home, and the fact that he said he wanted to take me to dinner, that was wild. That was disrespectful. You can easily Google or look at any of my interviews. I talk about him all the time because I wouldn’t be able to do it without him. So I was just like, who do you think you are to say something like that? For me to say, oh you can’t afford me, I meant what I said. It is what is is. People get mad at that all they want, but it is what it is.

Says she would happily beat up Bow Wow if AEW President Tony Khan booked the match:

He’s talking a good game, so let’s see what’s up. What is he, like four-foot tall? It’s gonna be a joke. I don’t have time for this. Y’all already know what it is. If our owner lets us have a match where I can whoop his ass, I will because he’s been running his mouth way too. My man has been way too calm, and it’s not sweet at all.

