It seems that there is some confusion surrounding Jade Cargill’s injury status after her recent appearance on WWE SmackDown.

On last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, an injury angle was presented in which Cargill was reportedly dealing with multiple injuries, including a deep lumbar muscle contusion, bruised kidney, sprained MCL, tibial plateau bone bruise, and facial lacerations. However, according to a report from Pwinsider, these reports about Cargill actually being injured are entirely false.

The report states that the angle is purely part of the storyline and that Cargill is not legitimately hurt. She is reportedly healthy and there are no real injuries, meaning she will likely continue performing as scheduled in the future.

