WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas brought plenty of excitement, but for some wrestlers, it also came with overwhelming fan encounters across the city.

With fans gathering in airports, hotel lobbies, and other public spots hoping to meet their favorite stars, the experience created a mixed dynamic for talent trying to balance accessibility with an already demanding schedule.

Speaking on the 520 Podcast (see video below), Je’Von Evans opened up about the situation, admitting that while the constant fan interaction can be challenging, he understands where the excitement comes from.

“It’s very difficult,” Evans began. “But I always remember being younger and not being able to buy WrestleMania tickets or like wrestling tickets in general. I was happy just to see a wrestler walking around, that would have made my day.”

That perspective continues to shape how he approaches fan interactions today.

“I always kind of put myself in that situation and anytime I get to chat up with a fan, I usually do unless they doing too much or I’m in a rush or I’m in a bad mood. It is very difficult but it’s very cool too, you’re building a connection with fans.”

It’s a balancing act.

Jade Cargill also weighed in on the WrestleMania weekend atmosphere, describing the scene in Las Vegas as “very overwhelming,” particularly when it came to the lengths some fans went to for interactions.

“What they do is people get their kids to [ask] to sign the autographs,” Cargill said. “The parent is right there, it’s 4:00 in the morning at the airport. Why is your kid here, they have school. What are we doing? But no, I appreciate our fans. If anything, it shows us that what we’re doing is worthwhile because people don’t see the dark side of wrestling as far as the travel.”

She didn’t hold back when addressing the realities behind the scenes.

“Traveling is so tough, dealing with all of the other things, we have families and all kinds of other stuff. The fact that fans show up and spend their hard earned money and stand in line for hours to just shake our hand and let us see their face, it means the world. But, it was very overwhelming this weekend. They were all in the lobbies and things like that. We have appearances, we have signings and if you want to see us, just come to our meet and greets. But, I’m going to stop when I have time. We’re going to do that, we’re going to make time. But the majority of the time, we’re rushing and we’re going left and right. I think we did the best that we could do with all of the mobs that was going on in the hotel.”

CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Booker T and Sean Waltman are just some of the other WWE Superstars and legends who wrote and/or spoke about similar issues with inappropriate fans during WrestleMania Week.