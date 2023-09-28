WWE superstar Jade Cargill recently joined ESPN for an in-depth interview about her decision to leave AEW and continue to pursue her dreams of cementing her pro-wrestling legacy. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says the leadership in WWE is what drove her to leave AEW:

The leadership. Paul [Paul Levesque aka Triple H], Bruce [Bruce Prichard], Nick [Nick Khan], you can’t get any better than that. I’m the first signing under the TKO umbrella. Where else can you go to get the best quality training? Nowhere else. The PC [WWE Performance Center] here is one of one. There is nothing else like it. The machine is behind you. The platform, the overall history, the legacy, I’m creating a household name. I could go on and on. Why not? The question more so is why not?

Says Hollywood played a factor in her decision to join WWE, adding that she knows she has the IT factor:

Yes, it did. I know that I have that it factor. Call it cocky, call it conceited, call it vain. Just because I know myself, I don’t think that makes me this evil person. There is nothing wrong with knowing yourself and knowing what you bring to the table. I’m sorry that I’m just so blessed with good looks and I work hard. I go hard in the gym and I go hard in the ring. I can’t help that. I want to take these tools, I’m not going to take them for granted, and I’m going to work hard. That was one of the factors that had me led over to this way, yes.

In a separate interview, Cargill spoke about how she wishes she could have wrestled some of the top women in AEW prior to her departure. You can read about that by clicking here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)