Jade Cargill has quite the physique.

The WWE Women’s Champion addressed a fan who accused her of using performance-enhancing drugs to achieve the physical look she has.

“I was going to read you for filth,” Cargill wrote. “But it’s no point. Long story short. No, I’m not on anything. I have GREAT genetics and I work hard.”

Cargill continued, “You can look at my brother and see my genetics. This clip is when I found out about my neck issues which affected my lifting. I swear y’all will try to discredit me for anything. I’ve ALWAYS been muscular. But I see you can use a meal plan.”

In an additional post shared via X, Cargill pointed to WWE’s drug testing program as further evidence that everything is on the up-and-up.

“Plus WWE drug tests us like crazy,” she wrote. “Next subject idiot.”

I was going to read you for filth. But it’s no point. Long story short. No, I’m not on anything. I have GREAT genetics and I work hard. You can look at my brother and see my genetics. This clip is when I found out about my neck issues which affected my lifting. I swear yall will… https://t.co/0wXr6wEwPo — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) April 9, 2026