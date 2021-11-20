AEW star Jade Cargill recently spoke with PW Insider about all things pro-wrestling, which included the undefeated Cargill discussing her AEW debut, and the promo that she cut on Cody Rhodes that she reveals was entirely unscripted with no rehearsal beforehand. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How she had no practice prior to addressing Cody Rhodes in her AEW debut promo:

“So people don’t know that I had no practice prior to me being out there on national TV. I not once rehearsed my lines, not once had I held that microphone. It was a sink or swim situation. Understand a lot of people from AEW have worked Indies, they’ve worked for other companies. They’ve been prepared for this moment. For me, it was a sink or swim situation. I knew that if I fell and broke my face, everybody would sit up there, and they would never forget this moment at all. So I was like, “You know what, Jade? We’re going to go out there. You have something to represent. Don’t stumble on your lines.”

Says she told herself to not stumble on her lines:

“That’s one thing I told myself was not stumble on your lines. I’ve spoke on TV before and being that I am a college athlete, I’ve taken classes, so that helped me out a long way. But I told myself, “You know what, Jade? We’re going to go out here. We’re going to show them what you’re made out of. TK put the trust in you. This company has put the trust in you, and you’re going to go out here and deliver.” It was very nerve wracking. But I talked myself up. I told myself I can do it, and I did it. As long as I finished, that’s all that mattered to me that night. It was frustrating but fun.”

Says no one knew what she was going to say because she just had to hit certain bullet points:

“It was a couple of days, and I just psyched myself up. I didn’t know how long I had, I didn’t know bullets. I didn’t know anything. I just know I had to go out there and hit some points and that’s it. That’s what I did. I didn’t rehearse with anybody. Nobody knew what I was going to say, so when Brandi had came out, she had no idea what I was going to say. Cody didn’t know what I was going to say. Nobody knew what I was going to say.”