AEW superstar and current TBS champion Jade Cargill recently joined The Zaslow Show to discuss a number of topics, which included Cargill looking back on her debut matchup, where she tagged with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. Highlights from the interview are below.

How her and her husband have switched roles:

“I think I’m starting to get more recognized than Brandon, so it’s pretty interesting. It’s surprising still. When I’m home, I’m a whole different person — I’m wearing sweats, wearing a hat — I’m like, ‘oh, gosh,’ I have to start looking decent when I go to Target. It’s a whole new world. I’m so used to people interrupting him at dinner and wanting to get pictures and autographs and things from him, so now that worlds have changed. He’s the co-owner of a team right now, and the stay-at-home dad, it’s such a weird world.”

How she’s still a big Orlando Magic fan:

“I am a Magics fan. I know, but that lets you know I’m a pure fan of the Magics. Right now, I’m riding on the Heat, I’m a Florida girl, I have to…The Magics haven’t been on top for a long time.”

On her debut match happening with Shaquille O’Neal:

“It was a dream come true. This is a man that everybody watched growing up. I think every commercial break, you see an advertisement of this man. For me to even be in the same room, and share conversation, share a ring, with this man, it was a blessing in disguise. Who gets a debut match with Shaquille O’Neal on prime time T.V? I remember before going out, I said, ‘You ready?’ He looked at me, and said, ‘No. Are you ready? This is my world. I work in entertainment. Are you ready? Don’t embarrass me.’ That lit a fire under my ass…It was a surreal moment…This is a moment that people can see me. This is the time for me to make my mark.”