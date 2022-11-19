AEW superstar and current TBS champion Jade Cargill recently joined The Breakfast Club to hype this evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view, where The Baddies leader will be defending her title and her undefeated streak against the Native Beast, Nyla Rose.

During the interview, Cargill spoke highly of her relationship with AEW President Tony Khan, stating that his treatment and belief of his talent has made the atmosphere wonderful. Highlights are below.

Says Tony Khan treats the AEW roster like athletes much like he does the talent on his Jacksonville Jaguars and Fullham football team:

I was actually going between this company and another company at the same time. So I was going back and forth. But we have an owner Tony Khan, who’s hungry. [He] owns the Jaguars. He owns a soccer team Fulham in England. The man is a billionaire. I love the fact that he treats us like athletes.

How Khan was willing to listen to her dream, and gives her and other AEW talents time off when it is needed:

He understands like we need mental health days. We need time off. We have families at home. I have a five-year-old daughter so I want to be there as much as I can for her. That’s the reason why I chose this company over the other company. They [have] seen something in me and they don’t treat me like a number. He was willing to listen to my dream and what I wanted and said ‘okay, I believe in you, and we’re gonna make this happen.’

