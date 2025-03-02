WWE kicked off their Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event with a bang on Saturday night.

The final PLE stop on the road to WrestleMania 41 kicked off inside the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on March 1 with the Women’s Elimination Chamber.

Just as Liv Morgan and Naomi were scheduled to start the bout off, with Bayley, Roxanne Perez, Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair locked inside their respective pods, Jade Cargill made her way out to an enormous reaction from the packed crowd in Toronto.

The camera shot showed a tight close-up of Liv Morgan looking like she was seeing a ghost as Cargill quickly power-walked her way to the ring. However, once Cargill entered the Chamber, she made a B-line towards Naomi, who she proceeded to brutally beat down as Belair watched on in horror inside her pod.

Naomi ended up being laid out and taken out on a stretcher, with the ring announcer officially announcing that due to her inability to continue in the match, she was eliminated.

On commentary, Michael Cole, Pat McAfee and Wade Barrett speculated that it was Naomi, not Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, who might have ultimately been the mystery attacker of Cargill from several months ago.

