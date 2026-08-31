Jade Cargill is bringing back a familiar part of her WWE presentation.

The former WWE Women’s Champion took to social media on Monday to announce that the “Baddie Section” will return when WWE heads to Atlanta, Georgia for Sunday Night’s Main Event on September 6.

Cargill made it clear that the decision is hers as she put the Atlanta crowd on notice.

“I’m tired of playing by the rules,” she wrote. “I’m bringing the baddie section back because I want to and I own it!”

She followed up with a message directly aimed at fans in Atlanta.

“End of story ATLANTA [WHERE YOU AT]?”

The Baddie Section was previously a notable part of Cargill’s presentation during her time in AEW.

Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab is scheduled for six-woman tag-team action against Tatum Paxley, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair at WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event.

WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event takes place Sunday, September 6 from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/6 for live WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event Results coverage.