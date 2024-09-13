There are plenty of veterans behind-the-scenes in WWE to go to for advice.

Who does Jade Cargill reach out to when she has questions?

The WWE Superstar who is currently one-half of the women’s tag-team champions spoke about this during a recent interview with Wrestle Zone.

“Yeah, I mean, Cody Rhodes is one of the people I go to for advice all the time,” she said. “Honestly, he’s very sound in his advice and I take it to heart. Obviously, we have CM Punk from previous history that we have. I go to him to lean on him. Oh my gosh, Paul Heyman. I hit him up all times of the night. He’s like, it’s fine, it’s fine. I know I probably annoy him, but thank you, Paul Heyman. I appreciate it. That’s one of the people I go to and I ask for advice in this industry because, I mean, he survived generations. I mean, he’s, it’s Paul Heyman we’re talking about. That’s one of the people when I was so eager when I got here, I was like, listen, there are two people I want to meet when I come here. That was the one person I was like, please. I was one of the two. I was like, please, I have to meet you. I have to take a picture with you.”

She would go on to name a few of her peers in the WWE women’s locker room that she also seeks out for advice.

“Trinity. So, sorry, Naomi, that’s one of the people that I go to for advice,” she added. “Bianca, I mean, she’s been at the top of the echelon. I mean, going to her and having to work with her, she and I have all kind of advice for one another and just sharing our experiences.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)