Jade Cargill is still your TBS Champion.

Cargill defeated Taya Valkyrie on this evening’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Valkyrie was going for Road To Valhalla but remembered that she would be disqualified if she executed the move. This allowed the champ to cradle the challenger to secure the victory.

Aside from defending her title, this win improved Cargill’s undefeated streak to 56-0. She has yet to be pinned or submitted in AEW since she signed with them back in 2020. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

