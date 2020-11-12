AEW has announced on Twitter that women’s division star Jade Cargill has signed with the promotion following her debut on last night’s episode of Dynamite. She immediately made her presence known by confronting former TNT champion Cody Rhodes, and teasing a possible appearance by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

Cargill trained with AEW’s QT Marshall at his Nightmare Factory, as well with Heath Slater’s Face 2 Face Wrestling school. AEW also issued the following press release regarding the signing.