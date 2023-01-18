Jade Cargill knows she got catapulted to the top of the AEW card despite not having that much experience.

The undefeated TBS Champion spoke about this topic during her latest interview with Bootleg Kev, where she also discussed her relationship with top women’s division star Britt Baker, and the advice the DMD shared with her about her success. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How she came out of nowhere and was given a top spot on television despite her lack of experience:

I just came in out of nowhere. These other girls have been grinding on the indies for years; they have a fan base. Like, they’ve given a lot of their time and work and all their bodies to the sport, and here I am, I’m coming in and I look good, and it’s like, ‘Okay, you’re kind of being shot to the top right now.’

Advice Britt Baker gave her:

[Britt is] not even our champ but she’s on TV, she’s right there with our champ, she’s on flyers, she’s on this but she puts asses in seats. So, that’s one woman I had a heart-to-heart with and I spoke about it like, ‘How do you deal with it?’ And she gave me some great advice, and now I could care and give a f**k less about any of that. I’m placed in a position, and I have to understand that I have to hold my head high and keep it moving. And I have to trust in our owner that he put me into this position for a reason.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)