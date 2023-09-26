Jade Cargill comments on signing with WWE.

ESPN broke the news this morning that the former AEW superstar had signed a multi-year deal with WWE, the second major AEW talent to jump ship to the fed since Cody Rhodes in 2022. You can see what Triple H, Ricky Starks, Grayson Waller, and other major industry names had to say about Cargill’s signing by clicking here.

Cargill shared the report of her signing with WWE and writes: “Let’s get right.”

In AEW Cargill held an incredible 50+ win undefeated streak, and was the inaugural TBS Champion. She would eventually lose the title to Kris Statlander, who defeated her in a rematch on Rampage, which would be Cargill’s final AEW bout.

UPDATE: WWE released the following video of Cargill on social media: