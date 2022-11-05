AEW superstar and current TBS champion Jade Cargill recently appeared on NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, where the Baddies leader discussed a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, including her thoughts on the upcoming return of The Elite (Kenny Omega & Young Bucks), who have been absent from programming since the real-life backstage melee with CM Punk following September’s ALL OUT pay-per-view.

Show host Steve Fall would ask the champ how she feels about The Elite, and what their return means for AEW. This is what she had to say:

“You guys are just gonna have to watch. They’re a fantastic group. I love Kenny Omega and I love The Young Bucks. It’s gonna be something you guys are gonna have to pay attention to. Just get ready for a thrill of a ride.”

Speculation is that the Elite, who were stripped of the AEW trios championship following ALL OUT, will be challenging Death Triangle at the November 19th Full Gear pay-per-view. Meanwhile, Cargill is headed for a showdown with Nyla Rose, who stole the TBS championship from Cargill several weeks ago.

