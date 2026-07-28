Jade Cargill is looking back on one of the most talked-about moments of her WWE career.

During the June 12 episode of WWE SmackDown, Cargill competed against Charlotte Flair, Sol Ruca, and Lyra Valkyria in a four-way Queen of the Ring Tournament match.

At one point in the bout, Cargill was hit with a superplex from the top rope, causing her wig to briefly come loose. Despite the unexpected mishap, she continued wrestling while trying to keep her hair in place, even taking Sol Ruca’s Sol Snatcher and delivering Jaded with one hand.

Speaking during an appearance on Busted Open Radio at Fanatics Fest, Cargill joked that the incident was just another example of how quickly she goes viral.

“I go viral for anything,” she responded. “My wig came off, I went viral. I go viral for everything.”

Cargill admitted she initially wasn’t sure how she was going to handle the situation once it happened in the ring.

“Let me tell y’all, you never know what you’ll do in the moment until it actually happens,” she continued. “I swore I was either going to get under the ref’s shirt, roll under the ring and say, ‘Oh hell no, I’m out.’ I persevered, and I was very proud of myself. I kept going with one hand. That was my biggest fear. I overcame it.”

She went on to explain that finishing the match never stopped being her priority, even with everything happening.

“I knew I had to do my job. I couldn’t just leave my girls like that. I had to go there and deliver. I thought I took the sol snatcher really really with one hand. You never know what you’re going to do until you’re in the moment. I swear, I died about three times. I did it for y’all.”

When asked what was running through her mind the instant she realized what had happened, Cargill gave a candid answer.

“I said, ‘F**k. F*****k! How can I get down? Oh my God.’ It was only one way to get down. I was like, ‘Charlotte!’”

Also during the interview, Jade Cargill addressed her late changing WWE SummerSlam plans.

Botch of the year LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/om54brJv4v — FINAL BOSS SZN 💥 (@FINAL_LEGEND) June 13, 2026