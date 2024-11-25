Don’t expect to see Jade Cargill inside the squared circle any time soon.

As noted, one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions was part of an angle on Friday’s WWE SmackDown that saw her laid out on the hood of a car as a result of a mystery attacker.

Over the weekend, WWE provided an update on Cargill’s injury situation.

In an additional update, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com has confirmed that Cargill is legitimately injured.

“The severity wasn’t known internally past those involved in creative were told it will be a minimum of three months out, maybe longer, which is why they released the story of such severe injuries.”

As a result of the injury, Cargill, who was initially scheduled for the Women’s WarGames match this weekend at WWE Survivor Series 2024, will be replaced by someone else.

