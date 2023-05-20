Jade Cargill continues to make history in AEW.

Today AEW tweeted that Cargill has reached 500 days as the TBS Champion. She is still the only woman to hold the belt after it was introduced into AEW back in 2022. Since then, she’s had 24 successful title defenses and holds a 59-0 record.

Congratulations to @Jade_Cargill who has spent 500 DAYS as the Undefeated TBS Champion 🏆#Jade500 pic.twitter.com/EiS2V5a9ba — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 20, 2023

Cargill will be defending the TBS Championship against Taya Valkyrie at the May 28th Double or Nothing pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. The match was confirmed on last night’s edition of AEW Rampage. Check out the latest card for Double or Nothing here.