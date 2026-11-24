Jade Cargill knows it takes more than individual talent to succeed in the world of professional wrestling.

During a recent interview with Women’s Health, the WWE Superstar reflected on her journey in the business and credited the women around her for helping her grow as a performer.

“I can only be as great as my partner, I can’t do this by myself,” Cargill said. “I’ve been placed in a very amazing environment with women who strive for greatness, and that’s what I want to do.”

Cargill also reflected on being recruited into the professional wrestling business by Mark Henry and attending a WWE tryout despite having no prior experience.

“I was like, ‘Why not?’ I had a kid and put my life on hold for a little bit,” she recalled. “I wanted to do something more. I was like, ‘This body is not done.’ [I] went to a tryout, had no experience at all.”

Despite the challenges of the tryout, Cargill quickly fell in love with the various elements that go into being a professional wrestler.

“I just loved it,” she said. “It’s athletics, yes, but also it’s improvising, but also it’s acting, but also it’s your natural instinct. It’s all these things wrapped into one that I just didn’t want to put down.”