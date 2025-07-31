During a recent appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Jade Cargill explained why she isn’t bothered by the opinion of her critics.

On her critics: “I can care less what they think. I know who I am, I know what I’m capable of, and I think people rush things so quick. I think people put such a target on my back but regardless, I can go out there and deliver a great match but people are going to pinpoint something. They’re gonna find something something because of who I am and how I’ve been delivered, how quick I grew up in this game, who I have supporting me, how I look, that I don’t need this career.”

On why she doesn’t care about what they think: “But I can care less because they’re not the ones out there, they’re not the ones that have to deal with what I have to deal with every single day and what goes through my mind. I listen to the people that want to see me go out there and be my best, I listen to the people that want me to excel and that know I’m gonna be a household legend.”

WWE: Unreal pulls back the curtain, giving fans a rare glimpse into the backstage world and writer’s room of WWE. The five-episode docuseries, now streaming on Netflix, follows the company’s journey from its Netflix debut in January through to WrestleMania 41 in April.

Appearing on ESPN’s First Take, Triple H explained why now was the perfect time to launch the series. He said,

“In today’s world, with the internet, half the fun for our fans is speculating around what is going on behind the scenes anyway. We decided to let them take a look. We’re not exactly showing you everything and how the magic is done or how the tricks are done, but we’re giving you the behind-the-scenes and showing you what goes into this. A lot of people think it’s just ‘these athletes show up and they put on a show’ and that’s it. ‘It’s all predetermined so it’s easy.’ It’s not that at all. There are a million things that go into this and a lot of complex navigating and it’s a fascinating look. For people that are fans, it’ll verify why they are and for those that aren’t, it gives you an interesting look inside of what we do and will probably make them more interested when they see all the behind-the-scenes to make this show come to life.”

He continued, “We looked at every aspect of that [letting fans in on too much], the positives and the negatives and weighed it out. You can’t be afraid to do something in life. You can’t be afraid, ‘Somebody might criticize this.’ If we were afraid that somebody might criticize what we do, we wouldn’t put on a show every week. It’s part of what makes us wonderful and what we do. You can look at behind the scenes. No different than a sport. ‘This coach doesn’t know what he’s doing. I would have done this and that would have been better.’ You can think all those things, but seeing what goes into it. People who weren’t fans of F1 see what goes into it and it has increased their respect of the industry and what the athletes go through and what goes into bringing a race to life. I think this increases the respect level for what we do. Are there people who are going to criticize? Yes. Are they going to see things out of context or moments in time that they want to criticize and jump on? Absolutely. At the end of the day, we put on an amazing entertainment program that is seen by millions of millions around the globe. This is a look into what everybody behind the scenes goes through to put this show on. It is their life and passion. We all come at it from that point of view. At the end of the day, the passion earns respect from our fans and that’s why we’re doing it.”

Rhea Ripley is interested in a rematch with Maxxine Dupri.

The two women faced off in a singles match on WWE RAW back in December 2023, with the match lasting just over two minutes. At the time, it marked only the third match of Dupri’s career.

In a new interview with WWE on Netflix, Ripley reflected on the encounter and expressed interest in a do-over. She said,

“I think for me, the one that I had on TV was really really short, it was me and Maxxine Dupri. The only reason I want to re-do it is because it was like her third match or something like that. I just wish that I helped her a little bit more beforehand.”

Since that match, Dupri has went on to wrestle names such as Candice LeRae, Ivy Nile, and Zoey Stark.

