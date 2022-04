Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT featured top women’s division star Jade Cargill defending her TBS championship against top contender Marina Shafir, a match that AEW has been heavily promoting for the last several weeks.

Despite her best efforts Shafir came up short against Cargill, who ended up winning the contest after connecting with her Jaded finisher. She now holds a 30-0 record in AEW, and shows no signs of slowing down on her undefeated quest.