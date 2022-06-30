Tonight’s AEW Blood & Guts from Detroit featured Jade Cargill defending the TBS championship, as well as her undefeated streak, against a debuting Leila Grey.

Grey put up a solid effort in her first matchup, but Cargill kept her impressive winning streak alive (34-0) after connecting with the Jaded. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.