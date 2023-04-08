Jade Cargill is still your AEW TBS Champion.

The champ improved to 55-0 at this evening’s Battle of the Belts VI special after she defeated Billie Starkz in singles-action. Starks, who made her AEW television debut, put up a good fight but fell victim to Cargill’s Jaded finisher.

Afterward, Taya Valkyrie came out to attack Cargill and let her know that she is coming for the title.

TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill teaching Billie a bit of a lesson 👋 Watch #AEWBOTB6 LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/mWlhA3iryt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 8, 2023

.@BillieStarkz with a chance to unseat the champ! Watch #AEWBOTB6 LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/SeJjvHXjZb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 8, 2023

.@thetayavalkyrie kept a close eye on that TBS Title match and is here to confront the Champ @Jade_Cargill! Watch #AEWBOTB6 LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/kRIzZp9jXD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 8, 2023

Full results to tonight’s Battle of the Belts VI can be found here.