Jade Cargill is still your AEW TBS Champion.
The champ improved to 55-0 at this evening’s Battle of the Belts VI special after she defeated Billie Starkz in singles-action. Starks, who made her AEW television debut, put up a good fight but fell victim to Cargill’s Jaded finisher.
Afterward, Taya Valkyrie came out to attack Cargill and let her know that she is coming for the title.
TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill teaching Billie a bit of a lesson 👋
Watch #AEWBOTB6 LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/mWlhA3iryt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 8, 2023
.@BillieStarkz with a chance to unseat the champ!
Watch #AEWBOTB6 LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/SeJjvHXjZb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 8, 2023
55-0!#AndStill UNDEFEATED TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill
Watch #AEWBOTB6 LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/8PObfkQ3S6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 8, 2023
.@thetayavalkyrie kept a close eye on that TBS Title match and is here to confront the Champ @Jade_Cargill!
Watch #AEWBOTB6 LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/kRIzZp9jXD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 8, 2023
Full results to tonight’s Battle of the Belts VI can be found here.