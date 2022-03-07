Tonight’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view from Orlando featured the undefeated Jade Cargill defending the TBS championship against Tay Conti.

The Brazilian Jiu Jitsu artist put up an incredible effort but ultimately fell short to Cargill, who nailed Conti with her Jaded finisher to pick up the win. This marks Cargill’s 29th consecutive victory without a loss, the longest win streak in the promotion. Highlights from the match can be found below.

Full results to tonight’s Revolution can be found here.