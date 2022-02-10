Jade Cargill is still your TBS champion.

That b**ch successfully defended the gold against a debuting A.Q.A, who put up a valiant effort but fell victim to Cargill’s Jaded finisher. She is now 27-0 in singles-action. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

The strength of TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill! She defends her TBS title against the debuting @_AQA10! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/RsyOJw5KuL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 10, 2022

And the challenger @_AQA10 takes flight to try to take that TBS title! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/gBYXtyeVIo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 10, 2022