Jade Cargill is back on WWE SmackDown, and she immediately made her presence felt in a big way.

Cargill returned during the May 8 episode of SmackDown after being absent from WWE television since WrestleMania 42, where she came up short in her WWE Women’s Championship match against Rhea Ripley.

Her comeback took place during a six-woman tag team match that saw Ripley join forces with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss to battle Fatal Influence members Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid.

Late in the bout, chaos erupted.

As Ripley attempted to build momentum from the ropes, Cargill suddenly appeared at ringside and yanked her down, taking out the former champion and shifting the momentum of the match.

The distraction proved costly, as Jayne capitalized moments later by connecting with her Rolling Encore finisher on Bliss to score the win for Fatal Influence.

Things didn’t stop there.

Following the match, Cargill continued the assault alongside B-Fab and Michin, with the trio targeting the losing babyface team as SmackDown went off the rails.

The attack also made it clear that Cargill’s issues with Ripley are far from over following their WrestleMania showdown.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 5/8/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.