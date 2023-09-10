Jade Cargill is back in AEW.

The former undefeated TBS Champion returned on this evening’s edition of Collision in Ohio, where she went right at after the women who dethroned her, Kris Statlander. Statlander had successfully defended the title against Robyn Renegade on the show, but was attacked by her twin sister Charlette shortly after the match was over.

This is when Cargill’s music hit. She stormed the ring and took out the Renegade Twins, then hit Statlander with her Jaded finisher. This marks her first appearance since Double or Nothing back in May.