It takes strength to do what Jade Cargill does—not only in the ring as a WWE Superstar, but also at home as a mother, in the front office as an owner of the Atlanta Smoke, and in her career as a child psychologist.

In the latest episode of the Women’s Health video series Strong Like, Cargil hits the WH gym shares how she builds WWE-level strength maintains her six-pack abs, which WWE legend inspired her path, the foundation she got from her college strength and conditioning coach, one in-gym achievement she’s especially proud of, and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights, as well as a complete video archive of the appearance.

On building her strength: “All my life, I’ve been muscular and I just wanted to put the pedal to the metal….I want to look strong as ever.”

On her current fitness goals: “Just to maintain my look….I’m trying to still keep up the conditioning, keeping up a little bit of my muscle, and then throughout the season, bulk, get a little heavier in the weights—but just to maintain. We don’t have an off season, so I’m not trying to go out there and break any bones.”

On being comfortable in the gym: “I have always been comfortable in the gym. I played collegiate basketball. I had a strength and conditioning coach in college that really pushed me and I didn’t think I can push myself that hard, but I always felt like I belonged in the gym. Look at me!”

On a move that makes her feel strong: “A move in the gym that makes me feel strong is, actually, pullups. I had an injury about two years ago with my neck. I had a pinched muscle. I could barely hold people up. So, me being able to do that and continue at least to get to 10, to 20, it means the world to me these days.”

On inspired by other female WWE stars: “My biggest gym motivation or inspiration, I would say, was Chyna. Just seeing her embody, and go out there and shine so bright, I was like, ‘That’s exactly what I want to do.’ But, also, all the women athletes that we have in our company really motivate me. And when I feel like I’m slacking, I’m in the ring with these women and they look just as phenomenal, I’m like, ‘Okay, I gotta get back in the gym and go a little harder.’”

On the importance of stretching and recovery: “How I go about bulletproofing my body is stretching. Something that I really put emphasis on—and I really take my time in doing now as I’m getting older—especially in the sport that we do and we’re taking all these bumps, it’s so important….And the sauna. I love the sauna.”

On her proudest achievement in the gym: “My proudest achievement in the gym was actually when I gave birth to my daughter. And throughout my entire pregnancy, I just kept at it. Actually, I worked out the day I gave birth. It was hard for me at times, you know, I had back pain. I kept going and I kept fighting because I told myself I wasn’t going to let myself go and this was just the start of a new journey.”

On the mental benefits of working out: “I get my best ideas when I work out. I get really hype when I work out. Working out is my therapy. But looking food when you’re naked is a bonus as well.”

On pushing yourself: “You never know how strong you are until you push yourself to that limit…Never let anybody tell you who you are. You go out there and you show them who you are.”

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