Jade Cargill has already had a bit of a rollercoaster ride throughout her young WWE career.

One of the stops on said-rollercoaster was an episode of WWE SmackDown in 2025 where a triple-threat match for the women’s title turned into a bloody battle after she was thrown into steel ring steps by Nia Jax, and her blond wig turned crimson red with her blood.

While on the No-Contest Wrestling with O’Shea Jackson Jr. and TJ Jefferson podcast (see video below), the women’s wrestling star spoke about everything that went down during that match, including Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque’s intense reaction behind-the-scenes.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on this topic and more. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On her bloody injury on SmackDown in 2025 after Nia Jax threw her into steels steps and Triple H’s reaction to it: “I looked down and you could look at the video and a whole stream of blood just poured into my hand. And I was like ‘Oh, okay, that’s our blood.’ But all I was thinking was like ‘Dang’ because I have a white wig. I got to figure out how I’m going to clean this out of my head. But then I got up and Daph (referee Daphanie LaShaunn) was like ‘You are bleeding.’ And I’m like ‘Okay, well, it’s probably not that bad. Like, it’s fine.’ And then in unison, the entire arena was like just gasp. Cause after what I did to Nia, I was going to get on the announcers table and beat my chest like King Kong and talk a lot of smack. But then in unison the arena did that, I was like ‘Okay’, and then all the women in the front row turned around in disgust. And we just kept going. I didn’t know how bad it was cause they threw a towel over me on the side. I was more upset with other things. And then we got to the back and uh Triple H said ‘Yeah, we gonna have to see a plastic surgery.’ And I was like ‘Whoa, for you to say that must be bad because he’s seen so much, right?’ It was hanging. My brow was crooked. The doctor had to go, it was three layers deep. I don’t know how many stitches I had to get. Everybody asked that. I don’t know. But it was three layers deep and they had to cut it because it was so crooked. I didn’t know how bad it was, but from what I was told was Triple H backstage was like ‘Get it off her. Get the camera off her.’”

On her list of dream partners: “Okay. Any era? Jacqueline. Chyna, of course. I probably would pick Bianca [Belair]. I know she’ll definitely back it up. And the fourth person has to be a woman. You know who talks a lot of smack, but when I would watch her back it up, Sasha Banks.”