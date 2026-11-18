Jade Cargill has plenty of established names offering her guidance in WWE, but one particular Superstar has stood out when it comes to giving advice.

During a recent interview with The Pin Down on Sports Illustrated, Cargill discussed the support she has received from wrestling veterans throughout her career, singling out CM Punk as someone whose advice has been especially valuable lately.

Cargill and Punk have known each other since their time together in AEW, and their relationship has continued since both made the move to WWE.

“A lot of the legends, they see so much in me and they want me to do nothing but excel in this business,” Cargill said. “Recently, I can say that CM Punk gives me the best advice, just going out there and giving it your all and caring less about how people perceive you and how people just see you in a different limelight.”

The WWE star continued by explaining how Punk has encouraged her to remain confident in her abilities rather than worrying about outside opinions.

“Know yourself, know what you bring to the table, go out there and shine. CM Punk gives me the best advice as of now. He’s a great guy.”