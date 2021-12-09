AEW star Jade Cargill announced this week that she had deactivated her Twitter account, but the page remains live at @Jade_Cargill as of this writing.

Cargill took to her Instagram Stories to explain why her Twitter account had to go.

“I was spending wayyyyyy too much time on social. One of my social apps had to go. I make money on IG. So that was easy [laughing emoji],” she wrote.

Cargill continued in another IG Stories post, “15mins turned into 30. Wasn’t getting anything done. Lol deactivating it was the best thing.”

Cargill’s Twitter is still live as of this writing, more than 24 hours after announcing that she was getting rid of it. The top tweet is a goodbye message to the social media platform.

“Goodbye Twitter. Time to focus up. I have a lot to do this upcoming year. You know, winning a shit. [smiling face with sunglasses emoji] [nail polish emoji] [smiling face with horns emoji] [flexed biceps emoji],” she wrote, adding in a follow-up tweet to correct her typo, “and*”

Cargill remains undefeated in AEW singles action, and is currently competing in the tournament to crown the inaugural AEW TBS Champion. She received a first round bye, but then defeated Red Velvet in the quarterfinals. She will now face Thunder Rosa in the semifinals, and the winner of that match will face the winner of Nyla Rose vs. Ruby Soho in the finals, which are scheduled to take place on January 5 at the AEW Dynamite on TBS premiere.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Cargill’s goodbye tweet below:

and* — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) December 7, 2021

