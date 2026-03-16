Jade Cargill has built a reputation in WWE as one of the most dominant and confident figures in the women’s division. With her imposing presence and intense character work, many fans view the WWE Women’s Champion as an intimidating force whenever she appears on television. However, Cargill recently revealed that her real-life personality is very different from the character fans see on screen.

During an appearance on the Hawks and Friends show, Cargill was asked if there was something about her that fans might not know. The question gave her an opportunity to address the perception that many viewers have about her personality.

While her WWE persona often comes across as aggressive and confrontational, Cargill explained that people who meet her in real life are often surprised by how relaxed and easygoing she actually is.

“I’m actually nice. Like, I’m pretty chill unless you try me. But I think that’s what everybody — like you push some buttons, like keep on knocking at somebody door they gonna answer. But for the most part, I’m really chill.”

Cargill said the difference between her real personality and her on-screen persona sometimes catches fans off guard because people forget that professional wrestling involves performers playing characters.

“And people think when they meet me, they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so nice.’ And I’m like, ‘You guys know that we’re portraying like a character, right? Like the movies you watch — like this is what we’re doing. Like you guys know that.’”

According to Cargill, her television persona is essentially an amplified version of confidence rather than a reflection of how she behaves in everyday life. Because of that, she said many fan interactions end with people realizing she is far more laid-back than they expected.

“So for the most part when people meet me, they’re very shocked to see I’m pretty chill. Like, I’m chill.”

Even with that difference between her character and her real personality, Cargill’s confidence remains a major part of her success inside the ring. That larger-than-life presence has helped establish her as one of the most dominant champions in WWE’s women’s division.

As WWE continues building toward its upcoming major events, Cargill’s powerful on-screen persona will likely remain a central part of the company’s programming. However, as she explained during the interview, the person behind the character is much more relaxed than the one fans see on television.