Jade Cargill opens up about her decision to leave AEW and join WWE.

The former undefeated TBS Champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with People, where she talked fondly about her time in AEW and even called it a blessing that she got to work with AEW first because they gave her the opportunity.

If you would have told me about three years ago that I was going to be a professional wrestler, I would have probably burst out laughing. I feel like it was a blessing (starting in AEW). I would have never got a better start anywhere else.

Cargill is now walking into WWE with a fresh coat of paint and a newfound confidence, which she says is all thanks to AEW.

I feel like I’m walking into a new light. AEW prepared me. It prepared me to have thick and tough skin. If I would have been a part of such a machine like WWE at a younger age, I would have probably been in my head so much – so much – but because I’ve worn several hats in this life and I’ve already been thrown in the fire, so it’s just prepared me for these moments.

