AEW star and current TBS champion Jade Cargill recently spoke with Muscle & Fitness about all things pro-wrestling, including how she’s getting more in tune with British-style, and how Bryan Danielson has really helped her get better inside the ring. Highlights are below.

Says that Danielson is very intelligent and really helping her:

I’m learning a whole different style of wrestling. Grappling and that sort of thing. I’m used to the ‘big man’ style of just throwing people. He is such an intelligent man, he has so much knowledge.

Says she’s getting more in tune with British wrestling: