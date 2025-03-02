Jade Cargill recently posted a new vignette on social media, where she reflects on overcoming challenges and facing “wolves” representing women around her who have tried to undermine her.

The video, directed by Ricky Saints (Ricky Starks in AEW), follows her return to WWE at Elimination Chamber 2025, where she attacked Naomi. Cargill stated,

“There are wolves in the shape of women all around me. I can see the way they look into my eyes. I am not them, and they are not me. I weathered every storm that was meant to break me. I weathered every storm that was meant to break me. You can’t help but to talk about me. I saw the look in your eyes as soon as I walked in the door, mapping out how to send me to my demise. My presence makes you question yourself. I’ve let others block my destiny for legacy, people hiding their insecurities behind big smiles and hugs, trying to knock me for simply being me, looking like God carved me out of marble. They wanted me to hide that I’m blessed. They demanded proof I belong, as if my scars weren’t enough, losing my mother while being a mother, carrying the weight of it all while still thriving. You don’t have to like me, but you will respect me. I’m here because I’ve earned it, every scar, every loss, every step. I will not strike myself for anyone. Don’t mistake my grace for weakness. I’ve played by the rules long enough. Now it’s time for mine.. I am one of one. I am that b*tch.”

Rapper Drake attended WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 and enjoyed the event, despite not being acknowledged on-screen.

Taking to Instagram, Drake shared photos with the caption, “I’m sold,” and tagged Lil Yachty, who responded, “Nothing better than the WWE.”

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is willing to take blood thinners and fight security to help Cody Rhodes prevent John Cena from taking the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. Cena is aiming for his 17th World Championship, which would surpass Flair’s record of 16.

Cena turned heel, aligning with The Rock at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. In response, Flair posted on Twitter, offering to assist in stopping Cena, even if it means stepping into the action himself. He wrote,

“It’s Been 25 Years Since I Won My Last, 16th World Championship, According To The @WWE. Blood, Sweat, And Tears! Harley Race, Bruiser Brody, Terry Funk, Dusty Rhodes, Brett Hart, Undertaker, Ricky Steamboat. The List Is Endless Of World Class Opponents. Unparalleled! My 1984 Schedule Has Actually Been Called Impossible To Perform. 60 & 90 Minute Matches! Let’s Get Serious! @JohnCena , I Love You And Respect You, But You Ain’t Taking Nothing From @CodyRhodes! If I Have To Fight My Way Through Security To Hit The Ring, I Will. I’ll Take The Day Off Of Blood Thinners. LFG! Let’s Do This!”