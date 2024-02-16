Jade Cargill gives her thoughts on the coaches at the WWE Performance Center.

This was the topic of the former AEW star’s recent chat with Denise Salcedo at the WrestleMania 40 press conference. Cargill says that not only are the PC coaches great, but they want to see her excel and don’t want her to change anything about herself in the process.

It’s been great. I had to learn the differences and moves that I can do and can’t do, the small difference in the aprons, difference in the ropes, and things of that sort. [It] wasn’t that much of a change. Right now, I’m just working on redefining who I am. They don’t want to change anything about me they believe if it’s not broke, don’t fix it. They want me to be the best that I can be, so they want me to be myself. Literally, what you see, what I’m doing with these promos, everything I’m doing, it’s me. It’s literally just me and they want me to just be me and go out there. The coaches are so amazing. They want to see me do well. They want to see me excel. They’ll pull me to the side if they see something that is something I need to work on and critique. no issues at all.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cargill spoke about the potential brands she might end up on in WWE. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)