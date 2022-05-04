AEW superstar and current TBS champion Jade Cargill recently joined The Zaslow Show to discuss a number of topics, including how well the wrestling industry has treated her, how her parents reacted when she told them she wanted to become a wrestler, and how AEW President Tony Khan has been, in her eyes, a phenomenal boss and leader. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says that the industry is treating her very well:

“Pro wrestling is treating me very well. I’m going into my second year right now. I’m kicking ass, taking names, doing what needs to be done. It’s treating me very well. I’m undefeated 30-0, just had my first trios match last week, we kicked ass in like three minutes, so it’s going great.”

Credits Tony Khan for being a phenomenal man and leader:

“I feel like TK [Tony Kahn] is a phenomenal man and leader. He always saw something in me, and that’s what I appreciated from him. He’s very transparent, open, and knows what he’s doing. He’s a student of the game, but he loves wrestling all his life. He knows what sells, looks good, and he’s going to put his best foot forward for his product. I felt like I’ve always been a player in this game. One thing I know about myself is that I look different, so I have to play on what makes me different. I understand that a lot of people have years on me, and that’s something I can’t control. It’s something I have to work with throughout the years that I’m going to get in this business. I’ve always been a player in the game. I knew I was a big deal when I stepped foot in AEW regardless of how fans and everybody felt. There’s something about me that’s just different. I always knew I was a big player.”

Recalls telling her parents she wanted to be a wrestler:

“My mom said no. She said, ‘you’re going to get hurt.’ When somebody thinks of wrestling, the first thing they think of is getting body slammed and getting hurt. My mom is still not a fan of me wrestling at all…My daughter is one of my biggest fans. She’s actually my wrestling partner. She loved it — we put her in tennis, soccer, golf — and right now, wrestling is her thing. I understand my mom, because I’m like, ‘no.’ My brother is another big fan of mine…My family, they’ll go with whatever I go with. My mom, however, is not a fan…My daughter was there the first day I stepped foot in the ring. My daughter has always been there…I would get tossed and every single second I got hit, my daughter would start crying. I would have to get out the ring and talk to her, and get her to understand. Eventually I was like, ‘when I’m winning, and beating him up, I need you to cheer for me.’ She has been in this since she was two, watching me get beat up by these gigantic men since she was two…When people are booing me, she’ll look at them with this stern face. She’ll turn around and clap and cheer for me….I tell her that I’m a superhero, and mommy has to go and fight crime right now…We’re learning together. She’s gotten in trouble in school for using wrestling moves.”