Jade Cargill was absent from WWE television from November 2024 until her return at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto pay-per-view event, following a storyline attack by Naomi in which she was pushed off a loading dock and onto a car.

While Naomi’s assault served as the scripted reason for Cargill’s hiatus, there were conflicting reports regarding the actual cause of her time away. PWInsider reported that Cargill was not legitimately injured, whereas Fightful Select noted that WWE higher-ups informed them that she was injured and had been ready to return much earlier than she ultimately did.

Cargill addressed the speculation surrounding her absence and backstage discussions during an appearance on “The Masked Man Show.” She said,

“It’s all fake news. It’s so weird. I don’t feel the need to go to social media to address every single thing that people say. People are going to make up whatever they want. Even if I go on there and say, ‘this is not real.’ When I did see reports, I literally, we laugh at all the stuff that is out there. We literally sit back and laugh like, ‘Who thinks of this?’ People are sitting back behind their computers and creating up all kinds of stories. We just sit back and laugh. I know if I address something, it’s going to grow three heads. Think what you want. As far as my vacation, my man is retired. I need y’all to understand, when I post pictures, it could literally be something from five months ago. How do you know? That’s what kills me. ‘Jade went on vacation.’ How do you know? I show you what I want you to see. People are like, ‘She’s not in the ring.’ You know I’m working out, though. I rarely post gym photos, but you know I’m working out. I’m in the ring all the time working with Ricky Saints. I’m in the gym working so damn hard, but I don’t feel the need to have validation from people who one, people don’t want to see me succeed in this industry. I could care less. You know who I care about? The people that love me and know exactly what I want out of this. I work damn hard. When it comes to all that stuff, it’s just chatter. Everybody is mature enough that we can come to one another and say, ‘Hey, what was this?’ I’ll let the internet do the internet. Good or bad, they are talking about me.”

Jey Uso stepped into the spotlight and earned the moniker “Main Event” Jey Uso during the pandemic era, emerging as a central figure in the Bloodline storyline alongside Roman Reigns and his brother Jimmy Uso.

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Roman Reigns reflected on Jey’s rise and shared his admiration. He said,

“I can’t even put it in words. It’s not easy being a twin. I’m raising twins myself, and I’ve watched [The Usos] compete their whole lives — and I’ve competed with them too. Jey’s always been a bit of the runt. If there was ever one who was just a little bit behind, it was usually Jey. Jimmy’s always had that edge. To see Jey now breaking barriers and pushing past ceilings — it’s incredible. Now he understands me a little better. You talk to him after Saturday, and he’s going to understand this level of elevation more clearly. He probably already does. I know he’s been busy as hell this week. I’m so proud of him. Family is family. We’ll have disagreements, we’ll butt heads, but at the end of the day, I want my family to be healthy, successful, and around for a long time — and that’s exactly what he’s doing. Yeet.”

Seth Rollins wants to see Roman Reigns face off against The Rock — and he’d make it happen immediately if he had the booking power.

Speaking on the “Outta Pocket with RGIII” podcast, Rollins shared that one of his top priorities as a booker would be finally delivering the long-anticipated clash between Reigns and The Rock. He said,

“This might be controversial, but the first one I would do tomorrow, I would want to get that Roman Reigns vs. Rock match out of the way. I’m sick of everybody talking about it. I just want to get it out of the way. See how much you love it when you see it. Already [fell through], twice, don’t need it again.”