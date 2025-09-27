Jade Cargill had a tough night in the office on Friday.

The women’s wrestling star shared the ring with Nia Jax and reigning WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton in a triple-threat title match main event on the September 26 episode of WWE SmackDown at the Kia Center in Orlando, FL.

During the match, Cargill suffered an awful gash near her eye that resulted in the dramatic amount of blood fans witnessed while watching the title tilt play out live.

In the end, Stratton managed to get her hand raised, successfully defending her title and improving her undefeated 2025 run to 16-0. With the win, Stratton will face WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth on October 11 at RAC Arena.

Following the show, Cargill surfaced via social media and shared a couple of graphic photos of the cut she suffered during the bout. The caption to the post, which also included video of the spot that caused the cut (see below), read: “Don’t question the love I have for this game.”