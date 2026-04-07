WWE fans being rude and disrespectful to pro wrestlers has been a subject that has come up far too often already this year in 2026.

Unfortunately, another example has to be added to the list.

And this is among the worst.

Jade Cargill surfaced via social media on Tuesday to share screenshots of DMs she was sent by a fan who blasted her with racist-based insults.

“The sh*t I get is unreal,” Cargill began her statement addressing the DMs. “My DMs are flooded with it daily. Always has been. I don’t know why I’m showing it, but yeah … this is nothing compared to what I get. But it’s sad.”

On the actual screenshots of the DMs themselves, she wrote captions reacting to each.

The first response to a racist DM she received began.

“I have so many more,” she wrote. “But it’s no point in showing them. Anyway. I hope they feel better. Cause they won’t stop my black ass from being successful.”

Jade Cargill is scheduled to defend her WWE Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 42, which takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.