Where will Jade Cargill end up when she makes her WWE debut?

It sounds like WWE NXT isn’t even in the running at this point.

The former AEW TBS Women’s Champion spoke with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture for an interview, during which she was asked which brand she will end up on after finally making her first in-ring appearance in this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match.

“I love Raw, it’s a long night,” Cargill said of possibly joining the red brand. “I love me some SmackDown.”

Cargill continued, “I don’t know yet. I don’t know, I want to see who can give me the biggest bid and who can promise me some great matches.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.