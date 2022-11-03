Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Baltimore featured Jade Cargill defeating Marina Shafir to retain the TBS championship, and extend her undefeated streak to a miraculous 41-0.

Shafir worked her MMA style of offense on the champ, but Cargill’s power once again played a major factor in the match. She would eventually nail the former horsewoman with her Jaded finisher. Despite her victory Cargill still doesn’t have the actual belt as former women’s champion Nyla Rose continues to hold it hostage. The Native Beast was at ringside yelling commentary during the matchup.

Highlights from Cargill’s victory can be found below.

TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill is here and #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/OgomAs7Lga — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2022

Pump kick ON TARGET 🎯 Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/iLyqVmB7sf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2022

#AndSTILL!

TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill retains here on #AEWDynamite, but the Champ is visibly upset with @hoganknowsbest3, as she walks away belt-less! Tune in to TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/Nr91pn3MpG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2022

