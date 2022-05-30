At AEW Double or Nothing, Stokely Hathaway, formerly known as Malcolm Bivens, made his promotional debut by coming to ringside during the TBS Championship Match to distract Anna Jay enough for Jade Cargill to pick up the win.

Hathaway will be her manager going forward after being let go by WWE last month.

During a post-show media scrum, Jade spoke about the the pairing:

“He’s the best talker in the game. Who wouldn’t want anything less than that, somebody to represent a superstar that is about to come forth in front of all your eyes. Tony Khan made the best decision he could ever make in this situation. Seriously guys, I didn’t know anything until…I didn’t know anything, this was a surprise to me as much as it was everybody else in this room. Trust me, I was excited just as much as you are.”

Quotes via Fightful