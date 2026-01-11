A potential marquee women’s match on SmackDown may already be taking shape.

WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill and newly called-up SmackDown star Jordynne Grace appear to be on a collision course following a tense on-screen moment and a fiery exchange online.

Grace picked up a win over Alba Fyre in her first official main roster match on Friday night in Berlin. As she headed to the back after the victory, she was stopped by Cargill, who made it clear whose brand Grace had just joined, telling her she was now on “her show.”

The confrontation didn’t end there.

Grace later shared a photo from the SmackDown encounter on social media, which quickly led to a series of pointed messages between the two powerhouses.

Cargill kicked things off by writing, “You left your glutes at home though.”

“Since a bitch is a female dog, it does make sense that you’re barking a lot,” Grace fired back.

Cargill responded with, “Okay little one…Calm down before I step on you. Say it again. Maybe you’ll grow 💅🏾🥱 Correction : I’m THAT bitch”

As the exchange continued, a fan asked Grace about often being placed in storylines that focus on her physical appearance.

Grace addressed that criticism directly, saying, “I don’t love playing into them. But they can’t say anything else about me. So let them have it.”

That comment drew another sharp response from Cargill, who wrote, “LAME. Girl you were talking about your arms being ‘bigger’ . Don’t play victim. And stop skipping your glutes.”

Grace wasn’t done either, replying, “I work out legs twice a week and don’t appreciate you making fun of my genetically concave ass”

Cargill closed out the back-and-forth with one final line, “Oh lord. She’s a victim. 🥱🥱. It’s been a murder.”

you left your glutes at home though 💅🏾 https://t.co/y3fipq22xf — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) January 10, 2026