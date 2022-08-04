AEW superstar and current TBS champion Jade Cargill recently joined The Game 92.9 program to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including the champ’s thoughts on getting compared to WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg and the great late Chyna, two dominant wrestlers of their time. Check out Cargill’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says she loves Goldberg and Chyna, but that she is carving a different path for herself:

“I love what these two phenomenal, phenomenal people represent: beauty, posture, dominance, just running through people. I’m my own person, however. I can take these attributes from these amazing wrestlers, but I’m myself. I’m Jade Cargill. I have a different path than both of these phenomenal people.”

How Chyna was a force to be reckoned with:

“Chyna was a force to reckon with. She’s a role model. I don’t think she gets as much appreciation as she should. I believe she should get way more flowers than what she has right now, but, this is just an extension of her legacy that has been passed down, and that’s what I want to do.”

