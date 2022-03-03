During her recent interview with Muscle & Fitness AEW star and TBS champion Jade Cargill spoke about getting into fitness at a young age, as well as reflecting on her WWE tryout in 2019. Highlights, including how she hopes to keep a level head after her first title win, are below.

Reveals how she got into bodybuilding:

“I’ve been in sports all my life, so I’ve been attracted to bodybuilding forever. I watched [WWE female legend] Chyna when I was growing up, and I was muscular growing up. I would get picked on because of how built I was and seeing her embody her presence, it made me love myself and say: ‘You know what? I love my body and I want to get stronger.’”

Looks back on her WWE tryout in 2019:

“[Henry] told me how serious it was. He told me about the time management that I would have to do, the dedication, being on the road all the time. When I went there, I saw that it wasn’t as easy as I thought it was [but] I love challenges, and this was something that I picked up and didn’t want to put back down.”

Says she’s keeping her head level after her first championship win:

“Can it be nerve-wracking? It can be. Being compared to people that have been doing this for five and 10 years, but people are experiencing something raw right now, and I’m not only on a journey myself but everybody is on a journey with me and they are going to see me continuously grow … I’m excited to show people tools that they have never seen before.”